Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Grows By 32.2%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the November 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 189.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 217,957 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

