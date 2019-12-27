Short Interest in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Grows By 26.5%

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the November 28th total of 909,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 400,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KFY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,872. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Integre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 40.3% during the second quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

