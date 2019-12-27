Short Interest in L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Grows By 69.6%

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the November 28th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SCX stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. L S Starrett has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L S Starrett had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in L S Starrett by 21.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L S Starrett by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 318,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

