Short Interest in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Decreases By 19.6%

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the November 28th total of 5,980,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.07. The company had a trading volume of 406,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.21. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $86.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,426.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.84%.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $99,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,993.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 261.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 103.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

