Short Interest in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Decreases By 19.3%

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the November 28th total of 9,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of LBTYK traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $21.84. 10,114,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 112.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 595,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 7.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $49,263,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

