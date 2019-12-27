Short Interest in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Rises By 29.0%

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 28th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 559,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 129,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 80,069 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 3rd quarter worth $6,290,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 564.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 20.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTRPA. BidaskClub raised Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $543.57 million, a PE ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 1.64. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $17.90.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.24%.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.