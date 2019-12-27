Short Interest in Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) Rises By 135.4%

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 135.4% from the November 28th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE LITB opened at $0.93 on Friday. Lightinthebox has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lightinthebox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Lightinthebox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

