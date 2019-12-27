Short Interest in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Rises By 29.0%

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the November 28th total of 5,940,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 22,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $1,307,763.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,344,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 41,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,541,888.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,102 shares of company stock worth $12,090,561 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 5,481.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Lumentum by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LITE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. MKM Partners set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.76.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.79.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.