Short Interest in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Decreases By 19.9%

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the November 28th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:MLM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.71. 194,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,484. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $167.28 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.23.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

