Short Interest in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Grows By 18.8%

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 578,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the November 28th total of 487,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 53.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 57,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter worth $25,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCFT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. 104,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $290.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58. Mastercraft Boat has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.