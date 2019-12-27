Short Interest in Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Declines By 20.0%

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 28th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.

MFIN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 36,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,102. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $177.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.53. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,344.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Medallion Financial by 200.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth $94,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MFIN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.