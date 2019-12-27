Short Interest in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Increases By 33.3%

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 714,100 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 28th total of 535,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $16,076,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 580,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 78,611 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI opened at $39.49 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Methode Electronics’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEI. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

