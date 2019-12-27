Short Interest in Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Increases By 105.6%

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the November 28th total of 69,300 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MBOT opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microbot Medical has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $43.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 4.98.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). As a group, research analysts predict that Microbot Medical will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MBOT. ValuEngine cut shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Microbot Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

