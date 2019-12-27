Short Interest in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Grows By 23.7%

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 707,500 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the November 28th total of 572,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $778,115.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,554.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 152,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTX stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,376. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.43 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.13%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

