Short Interest in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Decreases By 30.3%

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the November 28th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MBT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,835. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $10.29.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 104.29%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.