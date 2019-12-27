Short Interest in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) Increases By 62.0%

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 621,900 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the November 28th total of 383,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of MOG.A stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Moog has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Moog had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $765.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Moog will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

