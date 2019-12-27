Short Interest in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Grows By 40.0%

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the November 28th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MWA. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $180,675.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,179.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $142,424.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,787 shares of company stock worth $726,560 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Water Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.7% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 15.9% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MWA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.89. 497,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,127. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

