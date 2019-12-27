Short Interest in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Grows By 23.3%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 28th total of 98,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, insider Stephan Shane 435,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. Also, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $109,013.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,232.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 19.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in National HealthCare by 38.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $84.48 on Friday. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $247.07 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

