Short Interest in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Drops By 33.0%

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 591,100 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the November 28th total of 882,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 85,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,237. Natus Medical has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $471,380.00. Also, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $210,813.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,360 shares of company stock valued at $965,465 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

