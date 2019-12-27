Short Interest in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Rises By 18.2%

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the November 28th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Navistar International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,385,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,959,000 after buying an additional 157,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 238,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 664,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Navistar International by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 463,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 184,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Navistar International by 1,831.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 434,942 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NAV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 239,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,373. Navistar International has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navistar International will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NAV. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price objective on Navistar International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Navistar International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Navistar International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.34.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

