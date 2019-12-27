Short Interest in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Expands By 23.8%

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Shares of SNR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. 114,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,002. The stock has a market cap of $631.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. New Senior Investment Group has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Senior Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.