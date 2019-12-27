Short Interest in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Drops By 21.7%

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,470,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the November 28th total of 42,760,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOK. DZ Bank cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,342,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,845,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 16.0% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 19,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 102,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 62,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 51,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

