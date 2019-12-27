Short Interest in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Drops By 22.2%

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 28th total of 104,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northeast Bancorp by 63.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 19,134 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Northeast Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 297,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 17.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northeast Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. 11,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,889. The company has a market cap of $204.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. Northeast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

