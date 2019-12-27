Short Interest in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Expands By 18.5%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the November 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 138.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 15.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPI traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 196,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.66. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $35.62.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPI. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

