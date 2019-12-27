Short Interest in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) Decreases By 45.1%

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the November 28th total of 426,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 245,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 48.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. OMNOVA Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

OMNOVA Solutions stock remained flat at $$10.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 94,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. OMNOVA Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $453.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.03.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OMNOVA Solutions had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $192.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that OMNOVA Solutions will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

