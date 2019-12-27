Short Interest in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Expands By 34.5%

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 258,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the November 28th total of 191,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $102,501.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,942,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after purchasing an additional 107,372 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1,157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 32,761 shares in the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTTR opened at $51.01 on Friday. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $57.74. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.30 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTTR shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.