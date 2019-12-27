Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Decreases By 32.8%

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 471,000 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the November 28th total of 700,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 7,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,778.31. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,206,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,039.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,225,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,468,464.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,096 shares of company stock worth $142,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

OXSQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,372. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $259.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OXSQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Square Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

