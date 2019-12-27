Short Interest in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Expands By 48.6%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the November 28th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 68.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTSI. BidaskClub lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $71.56. The company has a market cap of $325.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $128.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 20.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

