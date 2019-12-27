Short Interest in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Rises By 41.3%

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 676,100 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the November 28th total of 478,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLMR shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

In other news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 5,153,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $180,578,640.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the third quarter worth $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter worth $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 305,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,459. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. Palomar has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $56.75.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

