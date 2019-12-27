Short Interest in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Declines By 17.8%

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the November 28th total of 55,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.65. 61,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $713.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.74. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $184,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,106 shares of company stock valued at $495,312. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

