Short Interest in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Rises By 19.4%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 332,400 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 28th total of 278,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

PBT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 180,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.79. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,836.26% and a net margin of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.