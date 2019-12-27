Short Interest in PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) Drops By 14.7%

PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the November 28th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.80 price objective on shares of PPDAI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of PPDAI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPDAI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPDF. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in PPDAI Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPDAI Group during the second quarter worth $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in PPDAI Group by 42.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PPDAI Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,083,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,865,000 after acquiring an additional 273,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

PPDAI Group stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $669.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. PPDAI Group has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $6.39.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.02). PPDAI Group had a net margin of 47.72% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

