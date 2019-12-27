Short Interest in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Decreases By 16.0%

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the November 28th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Premier Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Premier Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PFBI opened at $18.09 on Friday. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $262.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 57,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. 31.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.