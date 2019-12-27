Short Interest in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Declines By 19.5%

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 845,600 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the November 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PriceSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $72.13. The company had a trading volume of 94,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.31. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $801.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.34 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

In related news, COO William J. Naylon sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $512,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 142.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 39,000.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

