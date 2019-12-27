Short Interest in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Expands By 19.1%

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 355,800 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the November 28th total of 298,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $461,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $18,327,483.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,654,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 878,210 shares of company stock worth $18,987,444. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 310,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 17.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 13.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 530,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 64,697 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

PRIM traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 78,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,641. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. Primoris Services has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $23.98.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.30 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

