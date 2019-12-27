Short Interest in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Declines By 15.7%

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 4,210,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 701,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Quad/Graphics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Quad/Graphics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Frankowski acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Honan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $45,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,350 shares of company stock valued at $195,560 in the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 56.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $229.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

