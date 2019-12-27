Short Interest in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Drops By 15.1%

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the November 28th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 296,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens cut their target price on Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 188.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the third quarter valued at $365,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $408.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of -0.35.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

