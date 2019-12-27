Short Interest in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) Expands By 57.9%

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the November 28th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rekor Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REKR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 28.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,025.73%. The company had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

