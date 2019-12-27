Short Interest in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Expands By 19.1%

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the November 28th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 427,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,827,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after buying an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 8.3% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,141,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 394,713 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 4.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,653,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 109,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,317,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RFP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 542,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,573. The company has a market capitalization of $496.65 million, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Resolute Forest Products has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $9.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.39). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Resolute Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RFP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

