Short Interest in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Rises By 80.5%

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the November 28th total of 786,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 481,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Securities downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.09 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.66 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 252,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 33.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

