Short Interest in RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) Increases By 33.5%

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 485,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the November 28th total of 363,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in RigNet by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RigNet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of RigNet by 13,414.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RigNet by 21.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in RigNet during the second quarter worth $228,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNET stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. RigNet has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $16.15.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 40.12% and a negative net margin of 28.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNET. National Securities began coverage on RigNet in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

