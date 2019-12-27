Short Interest in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Rises By 37.6%

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the November 28th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $134.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,662. The company has a market capitalization of $160.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. SAP has a 52-week low of $95.45 and a 52-week high of $140.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $4,902,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 3.4% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in SAP by 3.2% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in SAP by 11.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

