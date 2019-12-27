Short Interest in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Increases By 74.4%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 524,200 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the November 28th total of 300,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ScanSource by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ScanSource by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $943.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ScanSource has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $40.55.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

