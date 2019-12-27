Short Interest in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Rises By 40.7%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the November 28th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scully Royalty stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.60% of Scully Royalty worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. 22,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,537. Scully Royalty has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests.

