Short Interest in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Rises By 34.9%

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the November 28th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNH. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNH opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 77.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 142,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 62,501 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,660,000. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 199,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,344 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 15.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 428,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,798 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,207,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 48,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

