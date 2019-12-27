Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Increases By 23.1%

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the November 28th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $540,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRTS. TheStreet cut Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of SRTS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,327. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 million, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

