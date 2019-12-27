Short Interest in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Drops By 22.6%

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,699 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Sierra Metals worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.55 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.15.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.28 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

