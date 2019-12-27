Short Interest in Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Rises By 55.3%

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the November 28th total of 3,980,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of SRRA remained flat at $$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 585,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,018. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 417,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 84.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 899,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 412,728 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 248,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 981.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

