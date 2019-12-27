Short Interest in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Increases By 22.7%

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 259,600 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 28th total of 211,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, Director Valer Robert A. Van bought 7,500 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.21 per share, with a total value of $504,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get SJW Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at $16,536,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter worth about $7,630,000. FMR LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,683,000 after acquiring an additional 103,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,227,000 after purchasing an additional 92,643 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJW stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.62. 2,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,367. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $52.67 and a 12 month high of $74.47. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJW. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.