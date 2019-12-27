Short Interest in Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) Declines By 55.2%

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the November 28th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SKYS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 5,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,057. Sky Solar has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

SKYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Sky Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut Sky Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Sky Solar Company Profile

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

